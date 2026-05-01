Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR Shares Sold by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,202 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,279 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree makes up approximately 2.9% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.9% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,138,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,051,110,000 after purchasing an additional 312,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,856 shares of the company's stock worth $889,141,000 after purchasing an additional 319,938 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,194,049 shares of the company's stock worth $395,792,000 after buying an additional 268,539 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,926,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $370,552,000 after buying an additional 180,364 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,679,797 shares of the company's stock valued at $252,892,000 after buying an additional 165,732 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $165.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR opened at $97.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business's 50 day moving average is $109.89 and its 200-day moving average is $114.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $142.40.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.61%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dollar Tree, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dollar Tree wasn't on the list.

While Dollar Tree currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here