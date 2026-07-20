Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,506,020 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 168,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Dominion Energy worth $154,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 33,217 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on D shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on D

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $71.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.00. The company has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.65. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $72.99.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Dominion Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio is 78.99%.

Trending Headlines about Dominion Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dominion and NextEra Energy filed regulatory applications for their proposed mega-merger, advancing a deal that could create the world’s largest regulated electric utility. The companies also said customers in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina would receive $2.25 billion in shareholder-funded bill credits, which may help ease regulatory concerns and support the stock. Article Title

Dominion and NextEra Energy filed regulatory applications for their proposed mega-merger, advancing a deal that could create the world’s largest regulated electric utility. The companies also said customers in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina would receive $2.25 billion in shareholder-funded bill credits, which may help ease regulatory concerns and support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said the merger process is now moving into formal state and federal review, signaling meaningful progress on a transaction that could reshape Dominion’s long-term growth profile and scale. Article Title

Multiple reports said the merger process is now moving into formal state and federal review, signaling meaningful progress on a transaction that could reshape Dominion’s long-term growth profile and scale. Positive Sentiment: Dominion Energy is also piloting LōD’s grid-responsive AI inference technology in Ashland, Virginia, which fits the company’s push to manage rising power demand from data centers more efficiently. Article Title

Dominion Energy is also piloting LōD’s grid-responsive AI inference technology in Ashland, Virginia, which fits the company’s push to manage rising power demand from data centers more efficiently. Neutral Sentiment: Traders bought an unusually large number of Dominion call options, suggesting speculation that shares could continue moving higher, but this reflects positioning rather than a confirmed fundamental catalyst.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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