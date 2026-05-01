Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,445 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 190,829 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Dominion Energy worth $54,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.69.

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Dominion Energy Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $64.64 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.27. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.53 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm's revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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