Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ Shares Acquired by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,576 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.'s holdings in Domino's Pizza were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company's stock.

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Domino's Pizza Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $310.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $344.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.02. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 52-week low of $297.48 and a 52-week high of $496.00.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.99 per share. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Domino's Pizza's payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Domino's Pizza from $480.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Domino's Pizza from $436.00 to $423.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Northcoast Research cut their price target on Domino's Pizza from $525.00 to $445.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $400.00 price target on Domino's Pizza in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Domino's Pizza from $480.00 to $435.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino's Pizza currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $418.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPZ

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino's Pizza

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.16, for a total transaction of $152,822.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,672.32. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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