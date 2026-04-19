Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 247.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,888 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Domino's Pizza were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 13.2% in the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,981,945 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,287,335,000 after acquiring an additional 348,077 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,762,568 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $760,939,000 after acquiring an additional 30,647 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 9.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,830 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $397,100,000 after acquiring an additional 78,594 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates raised its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 4.0% in the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 744,515 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $321,415,000 after acquiring an additional 28,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,058 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $252,362,000 after acquiring an additional 46,098 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Domino's Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Domino's Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Domino's Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $471.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza Trading Up 0.8%

Domino's Pizza stock opened at $372.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $382.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.91. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 52 week low of $346.31 and a 52 week high of $499.08.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The company's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $1.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Domino's Pizza's previous quarterly dividend of $1.74. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Domino's Pizza's payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

Further Reading

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