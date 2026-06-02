DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 89.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,303 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc's holdings in DoorDash were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in DoorDash by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 124.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $220,762.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,475,263.22. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 2,643 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total transaction of $410,563.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 81,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,599,006.04. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 69,808 shares of company stock worth $11,135,403 in the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Mkm restated a "neutral" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of DASH stock opened at $164.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.30 and a 1 year high of $285.50. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $162.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 1.83.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company's revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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