DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Sold by SMART Wealth LLC

SMART Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 88.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 950 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,294 shares during the quarter. SMART Wealth LLC's holdings in DoorDash were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DASH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 5.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter worth approximately $3,169,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in DoorDash by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 806,191 shares of the company's stock worth $219,276,000 after buying an additional 53,722 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $41,712,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 136.6% in the third quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,355 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,520,000 after buying an additional 24,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

Get DoorDash alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.59, for a total transaction of $3,068,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 874,130 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $178,838,256.70. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $9,491,144.10. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 94,406 shares of company stock worth $17,825,074 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $183.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74 and a beta of 1.93. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.30 and a 1-year high of $285.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $165.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.68.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.10). DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.82%.The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 target price on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DoorDash from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson set a $276.00 price target on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.32.

Get Our Latest Report on DASH

More DoorDash News

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DoorDash, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DoorDash wasn't on the list.

While DoorDash currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here