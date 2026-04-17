Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM - Free Report) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 20,906 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL's holdings in Dorman Products were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 101.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 594.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.07, for a total transaction of $97,607.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,924.11. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dorman Products Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ DORM opened at $106.21 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.44 and a 12 month high of $166.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company's fifty day moving average price is $112.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.82.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.02. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $537.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Dorman Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.100-8.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DORM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dorman Products from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dorman Products

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman's offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company's extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

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