Douglas Emmett, Inc. $DEI Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI - Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,126,023 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 341,527 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 1.27% of Douglas Emmett worth $20,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,220 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,385 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 220.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,894 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,024 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Douglas Emmett from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DEI

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -72.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 2.59%.The business had revenue of $250.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Douglas Emmett's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -447.06%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company specializes in the ownership, management and development of high‐quality office and multifamily properties, primarily concentrated in the coastal regions of Los Angeles County and the Greater Honolulu area. As a vertically integrated real estate platform, Douglas Emmett controls all aspects of property operations, leasing, capital improvements and tenant relations, positioning it to deliver stable, long‐term cash flows.

The company's office portfolio consists predominantly of Class A buildings located in prime business districts, featuring modern amenities, campus-like settings and environmentally conscious design elements.

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