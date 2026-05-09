Dover Corporation $DOV Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV - Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,504 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.23% of Dover worth $61,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Dover during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Dover by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dover by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Dover by 371.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Dover

Here are the key news stories impacting Dover this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dover declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share, signaling continued confidence in cash flow and offering income support for the stock. Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Dover declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share, signaling continued confidence in cash flow and offering income support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Dover to $10.54 from $10.48, suggesting slightly better expected earnings performance this year. Dover earnings estimate update

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Dover to $10.54 from $10.48, suggesting slightly better expected earnings performance this year. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also nudged up quarterly forecasts for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q2 2027 and Q3 2027, which may help support investor confidence in Dover’s earnings trajectory. Dover earnings estimate update

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total value of $932,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 72,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,836,407.24. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Girish Juneja sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $346,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,422 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,943,544.94. This trade represents a 15.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,497 shares of company stock worth $19,196,277. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $219.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm's 50-day moving average is $215.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.43. Dover Corporation has a 12 month low of $158.97 and a 12 month high of $237.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Dover's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Dover has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Dover's payout ratio is 25.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dover from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dover from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $237.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dover

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover's activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

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