Go Pro
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd $RDY Holdings Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 28.4% in the first quarter, buying 403,219 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 1,823,285 shares worth about $25.3 million.
  • Several other institutional investors also adjusted their positions, and hedge funds and other institutions now own about 3.85% of the stock.
  • Analysts remain cautious: Goldman Sachs and Weiss Ratings both downgraded the stock, and the consensus rating is now "Reduce".
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY - Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,823,285 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 403,219 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories worth $25,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,154,524 shares of the company's stock worth $184,690,000 after acquiring an additional 70,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,926,051 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,897 shares during the period. Aikya Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Aikya Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,338,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,033,000 after purchasing an additional 623,518 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,152,566 shares of the company's stock worth $58,302,000 after purchasing an additional 149,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 15.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,262,891 shares of the company's stock worth $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 167,959 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Report on Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $12.63 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.25.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $852.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $886.58 million. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 12.90%. Analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. is an India‐based multinational pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets a wide range of pharmaceutical products and services. Established in 1984 by the late Dr. Kallam Anji Reddy, the company has grown into a diversified healthcare enterprise offering generic and proprietary medicines, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), biosimilars and custom research and manufacturing services (CRAMS). Its portfolio spans therapeutic areas such as oncology, cardiovascular care, dermatology, gastroenterology and pain management.

The company's core activities include the development and commercialization of cost‐effective generic treatments for branded drugs that have lost patent protection, along with in‐house research into innovative molecule development.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Right Now?

Before you consider Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories wasn't on the list.

While Dr. Reddy's Laboratories currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026

Recent Videos

99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines