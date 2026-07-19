Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd $RDY Holdings Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY - Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,823,285 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 403,219 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories worth $25,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,154,524 shares of the company's stock worth $184,690,000 after acquiring an additional 70,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,926,051 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,897 shares during the period. Aikya Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Aikya Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,338,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,033,000 after purchasing an additional 623,518 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,152,566 shares of the company's stock worth $58,302,000 after purchasing an additional 149,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 15.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,262,891 shares of the company's stock worth $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 167,959 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $12.63 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.25.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $852.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $886.58 million. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 12.90%. Analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. is an India‐based multinational pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets a wide range of pharmaceutical products and services. Established in 1984 by the late Dr. Kallam Anji Reddy, the company has grown into a diversified healthcare enterprise offering generic and proprietary medicines, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), biosimilars and custom research and manufacturing services (CRAMS). Its portfolio spans therapeutic areas such as oncology, cardiovascular care, dermatology, gastroenterology and pain management.

The company's core activities include the development and commercialization of cost‐effective generic treatments for branded drugs that have lost patent protection, along with in‐house research into innovative molecule development.

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