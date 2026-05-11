Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 22,353 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 1,788.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,603 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,353 shares during the quarter. AppLovin accounts for about 3.1% of Drive Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC's holdings in AppLovin were worth $15,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APP. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 760.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.04, for a total transaction of $23,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,480,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,155,972,140.56. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.49, for a total transaction of $74,331,545.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,969,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,160,545,043.18. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,244 shares of company stock valued at $169,584,607. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting AppLovin

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APP has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $710.00 to $585.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on AppLovin from $740.00 to $716.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $664.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AppLovin

AppLovin Stock Performance

APP opened at $468.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.37. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $442.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $320.00 and a 12-month high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 219.37% and a net margin of 64.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company's revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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