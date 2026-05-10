Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Has $544,000 Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM - Free Report) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,639 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 9,459 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC's holdings in PulteGroup were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, EVP Kevin A. Henry sold 5,173 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $729,548.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,333.19. This trade represents a 26.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lila Snyder sold 3,339 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $391,264.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $414,817.20. The trade was a 48.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $117.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.86 and a 200-day moving average of $124.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.20 and a fifty-two week high of $144.49.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.01). PulteGroup had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. PulteGroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research raised PulteGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHM

Trending Headlines about PulteGroup

Here are the key news stories impacting PulteGroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q4 2026 EPS estimate for PulteGroup to $2.87 from $2.78, suggesting slightly better-than-expected profitability in that period.

Zacks Research raised its Q4 2026 EPS estimate for PulteGroup to $2.87 from $2.78, suggesting slightly better-than-expected profitability in that period. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research also increased its Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $3.25 from $3.22, indicating improved longer-term earnings expectations. Article link

Zacks Research also increased its Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $3.25 from $3.22, indicating improved longer-term earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is drawing extra investor attention after being highlighted as one of Zacks.com’s most-watched names, which can increase trading interest but does not by itself change fundamentals. Article link

The stock is drawing extra investor attention after being highlighted as one of Zacks.com’s most-watched names, which can increase trading interest but does not by itself change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed PulteGroup’s Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $2.37 from $2.60, a meaningful cut that may weigh on sentiment around near-term results.

Analysts trimmed PulteGroup’s Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $2.37 from $2.60, a meaningful cut that may weigh on sentiment around near-term results. Negative Sentiment: Estimates were also cut for Q3 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027 and full-year FY2026 earnings, with FY2026 lowered to $9.70 from $9.85, reinforcing a more cautious earnings outlook. Article link

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc NYSE: PHM is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

See Also

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