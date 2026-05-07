DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM Shares Bought by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM - Free Report) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd's holdings in DT Midstream were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $144.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $136.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.56.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 36.28%.The business had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.820 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. DT Midstream's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 185 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $25,221.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,583 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,850.39. This trade represents a 0.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $137.00 price objective on DT Midstream and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded DT Midstream from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $150.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on DTM

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream Inc NYSE: DTM is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

Further Reading

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