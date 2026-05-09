DTE Energy Company $DTE Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,211 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 18,861 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of DTE Energy worth $56,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 200.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 40.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,509 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 154.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Mizuho set a $165.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.75.

Read Our Latest Report on DTE

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $140.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. DTE Energy Company has a 1-year low of $126.23 and a 1-year high of $154.63. The company's fifty day moving average is $146.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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