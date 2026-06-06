DTE Energy Company $DTE Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,763 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 805,251 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $113,887,000 after purchasing an additional 79,956 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 240,696 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $34,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,270 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $51,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,555 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company's stock.

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DTE Energy Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $145.80 on Friday. DTE Energy Company has a 12-month low of $126.23 and a 12-month high of $154.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.17 and a 200 day moving average of $139.98.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. DTE Energy's payout ratio is 76.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $895,806.76. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus upgraded shares of DTE Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DTE Energy

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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