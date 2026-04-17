Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 46,403 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,579,455 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 46,403 shares during the period. Entergy comprises approximately 1.7% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.35% of Entergy worth $145,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,947,906 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,400,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,337,958 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,174,864,000 after buying an additional 417,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,034,738 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,494,277,000 after buying an additional 452,562 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,648,707 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,365,113,000 after purchasing an additional 472,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,023,195 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $374,922,000 after purchasing an additional 62,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Entergy Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ETR stock opened at $115.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $79.40 and a 1 year high of $117.81. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $106.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.66%.The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Entergy's payout ratio is 65.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $558,419.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,454,155.55. This represents a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Entergy

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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