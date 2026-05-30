Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Holdings Cut by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,723 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 30,464 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company's stock.

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Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $122.62 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $113.39 and a 12 month high of $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $127.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.04.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Duke Energy's payout ratio is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capitol Sec Mgt cut Duke Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Evercore lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Duke Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $139.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $2,487,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 96,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,952,205.74. The trade was a 17.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $438,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,087.25. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Duke Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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