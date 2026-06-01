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Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Sold by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
June 1, 2026
Duke Energy logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Reaves W H & Co. Inc. sharply cut its Duke Energy stake by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, selling 91,295 shares and leaving it with 8,164 shares valued at about $957,000.
  • Duke Energy beat quarterly expectations, reporting $1.93 in EPS versus the $1.87 consensus and revenue of $9.18 billion, while revenue rose 11.3% year over year.
  • The company also reaffirmed its income profile with a quarterly dividend of $1.065 per share, equal to an annualized yield of about 3.5%, even as analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy on average.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Duke Energy.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 91.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,164 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 91,295 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,258,757 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $9,172,709,000 after buying an additional 1,957,592 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,309,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 447.3% in the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 513,905 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $60,235,000 after buying an additional 420,005 shares in the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 2,613,595 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $323,432,000 after buying an additional 419,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 505,891 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $59,376,000 after buying an additional 323,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $438,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 21,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,087.25. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total transaction of $2,487,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 96,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,952,205.74. This trade represents a 17.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Capitol Sec Mgt cut shares of Duke Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $141.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $139.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $122.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $113.39 and a 1-year high of $134.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Duke Energy's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Key Duke Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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