Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,613 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 9,009 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE's holdings in Duke Energy were worth $40,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. Truist Financial began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $130.00 target price on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DUK

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $129.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.30. The company has a market cap of $100.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $111.22 and a 12-month high of $134.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.41%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $868,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,633.69. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $123,001.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $498,142.56. This represents a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Duke Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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