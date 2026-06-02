Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL Holdings Raised by Lingotto Investment Management LLP

Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL - Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,563 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Duolingo worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUOL. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 1,868.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,190,000 after acquiring an additional 48,451 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 26,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Meese sold 1,420 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $159,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 170,745 shares in the company, valued at $19,150,759.20. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,360 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $381,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 173,401 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,696,619.59. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 9,506 shares of company stock worth $1,073,864 over the last 90 days. 16.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. Evercore set a $97.00 price objective on Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $110.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Duolingo from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $101.00 price objective (down from $270.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $195.94.

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Duolingo Trading Up 5.9%

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $117.97 on Tuesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.89 and a 1 year high of $540.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.83 and a 200-day moving average of $133.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.60 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 38.44%.The company's revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc NASDAQ: DUOL is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company's core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

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