DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Shares Acquired by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD - Free Report) by 1,519.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,022,145 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 959,047 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd owned 0.24% of DuPont de Nemours worth $41,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised DuPont de Nemours from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.93.

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DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE DD opened at $49.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -828.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $52.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 0.30%.The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. DuPont de Nemours has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.590 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. DuPont de Nemours's payout ratio is presently -1,333.33%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours NYSE: DD is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont's operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

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