DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD - Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,230 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 58,277 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of DuPont de Nemours worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,026 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,840 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 74,061 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.8%

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $52.66. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -828.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 0.30%.The company's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.590 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. DuPont de Nemours's dividend payout ratio is currently -1,333.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $25.10 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DD

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours NYSE: DD is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont's operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

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