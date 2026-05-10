DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD - Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 913,851 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 77,261 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of DuPont de Nemours worth $37,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of DD stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.37. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -828.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. DuPont de Nemours has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.590 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. DuPont de Nemours's dividend payout ratio is currently -1,333.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised DuPont de Nemours to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.93.

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DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours NYSE: DD is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont's operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

See Also

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