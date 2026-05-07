DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD - Free Report) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804,520 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 336,148 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of DuPont de Nemours worth $32,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DD

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -833.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.68. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $52.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. DuPont de Nemours has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.590 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. DuPont de Nemours's dividend payout ratio is presently -43.01%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours NYSE: DD is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont's operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

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