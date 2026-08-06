Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 3,739 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.0% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $34,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,737,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $18,179,719,000 after acquiring an additional 894,564 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 129.3% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $34,061,000 after purchasing an additional 62,050 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 406.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,254,935.37. This represents a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the sale, the director owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,514,884.36. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom’s strong AI exposure remains the primary catalyst. Its latest quarterly results showed AI semiconductor revenue of $10.8 billion, up 143% year over year, while management maintained its expectation for AI semiconductor revenue to exceed $100 billion in fiscal 2027. Investors are also focused on Broadcom’s custom-chip relationships with major cloud customers, including Google and OpenAI. Broadcom custom AI chips article

Broadcom’s strong AI exposure remains the primary catalyst. Its latest quarterly results showed AI semiconductor revenue of $10.8 billion, up 143% year over year, while management maintained its expectation for AI semiconductor revenue to exceed $100 billion in fiscal 2027. Investors are also focused on Broadcom’s custom-chip relationships with major cloud customers, including Google and OpenAI. Positive Sentiment: A broad semiconductor rally, record industry sales and renewed risk appetite are lifting AVGO alongside AMD, Marvell and Micron. Analysts and market commentators increasingly describe Broadcom as one of Nvidia’s most significant competitors in data-center silicon because of its custom AI accelerators and high-speed networking portfolio. Semiconductor rally article

A broad semiconductor rally, record industry sales and renewed risk appetite are lifting AVGO alongside AMD, Marvell and Micron. Analysts and market commentators increasingly describe Broadcom as one of Nvidia’s most significant competitors in data-center silicon because of its custom AI accelerators and high-speed networking portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Potential U.S. restrictions on Chinese optical-transceiver imports could create additional demand for Broadcom’s networking chips and digital-signal-processing components as data centers seek Western alternatives. The company’s optical and connectivity technologies may become more strategically important as AI clusters migrate toward 800G and 1.6T architectures. AI infrastructure and optical supply chain article

Potential U.S. restrictions on Chinese optical-transceiver imports could create additional demand for Broadcom’s networking chips and digital-signal-processing components as data centers seek Western alternatives. The company’s optical and connectivity technologies may become more strategically important as AI clusters migrate toward 800G and 1.6T architectures. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is favorable, with recent Buy ratings and a median price target of about $525, but targets vary widely. This optimism is balanced by AVGO’s elevated valuation, making the stock more sensitive to any slowdown in AI spending or weaker guidance.

Analyst sentiment is favorable, with recent Buy ratings and a median price target of about $525, but targets vary widely. This optimism is balanced by AVGO’s elevated valuation, making the stock more sensitive to any slowdown in AI spending or weaker guidance. Negative Sentiment: A possible ban on Chinese AI-related components could increase costs, constrain optical-transceiver supply and delay hyperscaler data-center deployments. Broadcom could benefit from substitution demand, but it could also face near-term disruption across an interconnected supply chain. China AI component ban article

A possible ban on Chinese AI-related components could increase costs, constrain optical-transceiver supply and delay hyperscaler data-center deployments. Broadcom could benefit from substitution demand, but it could also face near-term disruption across an interconnected supply chain. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity has been overwhelmingly weighted toward sales, which may raise caution after the recent advance, although institutional ownership remains mixed rather than uniformly negative.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $418.28 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.87 and a 52-week high of $495.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.71, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45. The firm's 50-day moving average is $393.49 and its 200-day moving average is $369.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is 43.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $490.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research lowered Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Dbs Bank raised Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

View Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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