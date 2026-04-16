Dynatrace, Inc. $DT Shares Acquired by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,955 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 69,318 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa owned about 0.26% of Dynatrace worth $33,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 719.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,340,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $355,629,000 after buying an additional 6,444,262 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at $155,858,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP increased its position in Dynatrace by 2,618.6% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 1,429,738 shares of the company's stock worth $69,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,148 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in Dynatrace by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,989,098 shares of the company's stock worth $96,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,142,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,557,324,000 after purchasing an additional 739,895 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Stephen A. Mcmahon purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 3,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $123,480.50. This represents a 660.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Truist Financial set a $45.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.88.

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Dynatrace Trading Up 6.4%

DT stock opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.31 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.55%.The firm's revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Dynatrace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.690 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

Further Reading

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