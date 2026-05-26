Dynatrace, Inc. $DT Shares Sold by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,995 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,242 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the company's stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.4% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,629 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the company's stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Stephen A. Mcmahon acquired 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,480.50. This trade represents a 660.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DT

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of DT opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 76.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.06%.The business had revenue of $531.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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