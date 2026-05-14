E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Acquires 20,905 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 534.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,819 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Intel were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,001,621 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $838,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503,402 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,396,839 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $434,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,635 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citic Securities upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.90 to $60.30 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Evercore set a $95.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Melius Research set a $75.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $120.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average of $49.88. The company has a market cap of $604.58 billion, a PE ratio of -194.01 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here