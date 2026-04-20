Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,056 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,924 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $65,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $803,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $507,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $648.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $601.69 and a 200-day moving average of $610.79. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $427.93 and a 12-month high of $650.00.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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