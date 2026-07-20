Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 5,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.8% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $495.76 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.22 and a 1 year high of $584.73. The firm's 50 day moving average is $503.89 and its 200-day moving average is $330.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 341,630 shares of company stock worth $152,147,456. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive on AMD, with KeyCorp reiterating an Overweight rating and a $725 price target , while other firms like Erste Group also raised forward earnings estimates. This supports the view that AMD’s longer-term AI and data-center growth story remains intact. AMD analyst and earnings estimates

Wall Street remains constructive on AMD, with KeyCorp reiterating an rating and a , while other firms like Erste Group also raised forward earnings estimates. This supports the view that AMD’s longer-term AI and data-center growth story remains intact. Positive Sentiment: Investors are looking ahead to AMD’s Advancing AI 2026 event next week, where analysts expect new AI products, customer wins, and potentially major partnership news. Some reports say the event could include updates that improve sentiment around AMD’s AI opportunity and competitive position versus Nvidia. AMD Advancing AI event article

Investors are looking ahead to AMD’s next week, where analysts expect new AI products, customer wins, and potentially major partnership news. Some reports say the event could include updates that improve sentiment around AMD’s AI opportunity and competitive position versus Nvidia. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s recent quarter showed strong fundamentals, with revenue up 37.8% year over year to about $10.3 billion . That provides a supportive backdrop, but it has not been enough to offset the market’s current risk-off mood toward chip stocks. AMD quarterly revenue background

AMD’s recent quarter showed strong fundamentals, with revenue up year over year to about . That provides a supportive backdrop, but it has not been enough to offset the market’s current risk-off mood toward chip stocks. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment was also hurt by a report that Chief Technology Officer Mark Papermaster sold 6,000 shares , adding to an already heavy pattern of insider selling. Over the past six months, AMD insiders have made 100 open-market sales and no purchases , which can make some investors cautious. AMD insider sale article

Sentiment was also hurt by a report that , adding to an already heavy pattern of insider selling. Over the past six months, AMD insiders have made , which can make some investors cautious. Negative Sentiment: Broader market coverage described AMD as part of a semiconductor rout, with traders taking profits after a strong run in AI stocks. That rotation is the main reason AMD shares are weaker today, even though the company’s long-term AI narrative remains intact. Chipmaker rout article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research set a $450.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $530.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $468.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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