Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 191.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,309 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney used CinemaCon to outline upcoming theatrical slate and distribution plans, reinforcing the studio’s box‑office pipeline that can lift content revenue and theatrical margins. CinemaCon preview

Disney used CinemaCon to outline upcoming theatrical slate and distribution plans, reinforcing the studio’s box‑office pipeline that can lift content revenue and theatrical margins. Positive Sentiment: Disney and DMB Development plan a 4,000‑home "Asteria" community in North Carolina, expanding Disney’s branded real‑estate/licensing footprint and creating long‑term recurring revenue opportunities. Asteria community

Disney and DMB Development plan a 4,000‑home "Asteria" community in North Carolina, expanding Disney’s branded real‑estate/licensing footprint and creating long‑term recurring revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Parks investment continues: reports of major Animal Kingdom additions and 2027 vacation package rollouts support attendance and per‑cap spending trends. Animal Kingdom expansion

Parks investment continues: reports of major Animal Kingdom additions and 2027 vacation package rollouts support attendance and per‑cap spending trends. Positive Sentiment: Value investors note Disney’s ~1.5% dividend and valuation discount versus history/market, arguing the stock is attractive on income + recovery upside. Dividend valuation note

Value investors note Disney’s ~1.5% dividend and valuation discount versus history/market, arguing the stock is attractive on income + recovery upside. Positive Sentiment: CEO Josh D’Amaro’s recent public recognitions (Time100) may bolster investor confidence in leadership executing the turnaround and cost‑saving plans. CEO recognition

CEO Josh D’Amaro’s recent public recognitions (Time100) may bolster investor confidence in leadership executing the turnaround and cost‑saving plans. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts modestly trimmed Disney’s fair value (to ~$128.42), a very small adjustment that signals slight caution but not a major re‑rating. Fair value tweak

Analysts modestly trimmed Disney’s fair value (to ~$128.42), a very small adjustment that signals slight caution but not a major re‑rating. Neutral Sentiment: Some outlets reiterate multi‑month price targets and bullish 2027 forecasts (e.g., 24/7 Wall St.), keeping a mixed analyst picture that leaves room for upside if execution improves. Price prediction

Some outlets reiterate multi‑month price targets and bullish 2027 forecasts (e.g., 24/7 Wall St.), keeping a mixed analyst picture that leaves room for upside if execution improves. Negative Sentiment: Disney announced roughly 1,000 job cuts across Marvel, ESPN, studios and corporate — a sign of aggressive cost‑cutting that could reduce near‑term SG&A but raises questions about creative capacity and PR risk. Job cuts

Disney announced roughly 1,000 job cuts across Marvel, ESPN, studios and corporate — a sign of aggressive cost‑cutting that could reduce near‑term SG&A but raises questions about creative capacity and PR risk. Negative Sentiment: Analyses warn the layoffs and restructuring under new leadership could materially change Disney’s investment case depending on execution and content output, adding near‑term uncertainty. Investment case analysis

Analyses warn the layoffs and restructuring under new leadership could materially change Disney’s investment case depending on execution and content output, adding near‑term uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Internal memos (ESPN) highlight staff disruption and communications around cuts, a short‑term operational/headwind risk for the sports unit. ESPN memo

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $106.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $188.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $82.98 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $101.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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