Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,224 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company's stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company's stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,174 shares of the company's stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the company's stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE JNJ opened at $225.94 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $146.12 and a 12 month high of $251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business's 50-day moving average price is $240.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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