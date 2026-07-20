Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.16 Million Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,941 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shcp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $695.33 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $551.68 and a 12 month high of $748.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $720.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $653.36.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.8135 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Invesco QQQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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