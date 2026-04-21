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Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Has $799,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Alibaba Group logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 386.1% in Q4, buying an additional 4,328 shares to hold 5,449 shares worth about $799,000.
  • Several other institutions also increased or opened positions (including Brighton Jones, AQR, Bank of Nova Scotia, Daiwa and Ieq Capital), with Ieq Capital owning 70,060 shares (~$7.95M) and institutional/hedge fund ownership at 13.47%.
  • Alibaba stock trades with a market cap of $335.07B, a P/E of 26.43, reported Q EPS of $0.13 on revenue of $40.71B, and carries a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating with a $187.68 price target.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 386.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,449 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 313.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,778 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $1,613,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 51.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $140.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $335.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $192.67. The company's fifty day moving average is $137.09 and its 200 day moving average is $153.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 9.12%.The business had revenue of $40.71 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Argus raised shares of Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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