Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 87.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,746 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 215,892 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $24,342,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,857,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $18,778,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $161.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:XOM opened at $149.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.29. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $176.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.49.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,854. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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