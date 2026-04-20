Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,995 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 152.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,592 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Corning were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Corning by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 21,104 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $2,206,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 54,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,249. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $21,365,550.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 750,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $116,618,391.45. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Corning from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Fox Advisors downgraded Corning from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corning from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Key Headlines Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: GLW has surged ~15.8% over the past week, drawing momentum investors and helping support recent gains. Read More.

GLW has surged ~15.8% over the past week, drawing momentum investors and helping support recent gains. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Corning was named among “Buy 5 Stocks With High ROE,” which can attract investors focused on return-on-equity screens and relative profitability. Read More.

Corning was named among “Buy 5 Stocks With High ROE,” which can attract investors focused on return-on-equity screens and relative profitability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Media bullishness: Jim Cramer discussed liking Corning on air, a boost to retail sentiment and short-term visibility. Read More.

Media bullishness: Jim Cramer discussed liking Corning on air, a boost to retail sentiment and short-term visibility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: J.P. Morgan’s move is mixed: it cut GLW to Neutral from Overweight but raised its price target (to $175), signaling a view that upside exists but the stock no longer merits an overweight allocation. This is a nuanced datapoint—higher PT but lower conviction. Read More.

J.P. Morgan’s move is mixed: it cut GLW to Neutral from Overweight but raised its price target (to $175), signaling a view that upside exists but the stock no longer merits an overweight allocation. This is a nuanced datapoint—higher PT but lower conviction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The downgrade prompted intraday selling pressure: analysts cited valuation concerns and JPM’s reassessment of a “blue‑sky” upside scenario, which directly weighed on the share price today. Read More.

Corning Price Performance

GLW opened at $164.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.70 and a 200 day moving average of $108.17. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.16 and a 52-week high of $176.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $141.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Corning's revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Corning's payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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