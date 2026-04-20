Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,301 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 131.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,610 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company's stock worth $36,050,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,634,824 shares of the company's stock worth $15,462,541,000 after purchasing an additional 370,872 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company's stock worth $3,510,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,481 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,556,061 shares of the company's stock worth $2,543,839,000 after purchasing an additional 189,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,008,454 shares of the company's stock worth $1,691,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $14,495,738.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,601,048.05. This trade represents a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 319,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,884,093.25. The trade was a 33.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $158.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.05 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $170.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is 62.67%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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