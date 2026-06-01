Easterly Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 534,113 NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 534,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,422,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.64% of NETSTREIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 1,123.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,440 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the company's stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter.

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NETSTREIT Stock Up 0.1%

NTST stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 156.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 5.29%.The firm had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. NETSTREIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from NETSTREIT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.4%. NETSTREIT's dividend payout ratio is 676.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NETSTREIT

In related news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 7,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $149,953.20. Following the sale, the director owned 18,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $382,472.40. This trade represents a 28.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NTST

NETSTREIT Profile

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

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