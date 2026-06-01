Easterly Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,067 shares of the natural resource company's stock after buying an additional 53,210 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $12,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Rothschild Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,920 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 6,655 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 9,621,434 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $488,673,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company's stock.

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Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $65.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average of $57.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $70.96.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.73 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan's dividend payout ratio is 15.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FCX

Key Freeport-McMoRan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

Further Reading

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