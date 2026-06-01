Easterly Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,060 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 44,909 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned 0.49% of Delek US worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK stock opened at $44.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.80, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.60. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $1.50. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share. Delek US's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Delek US's dividend payout ratio is currently -112.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delek US news, EVP Joseph Israel sold 38,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,544,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,074.95. This represents a 40.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise Clark Mcwatters sold 11,988 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $495,464.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 74,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,066,520.68. This represents a 13.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 197,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,433,442 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DK. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Delek US from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Delek US from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on shares of Delek US in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DK

Delek US News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Delek US this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings forecasts for Delek US across several periods, including FY2026, Q2/Q3/Q4 2027, and FY2027, signaling better expected fundamentals and potentially supporting the stock. Delek US Holdings, Inc. NYSE: DK free report

Zacks Research raised its earnings forecasts for Delek US across several periods, including FY2026, Q2/Q3/Q4 2027, and FY2027, signaling better expected fundamentals and potentially supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: A separate article highlighted Delek US as one of the better oil stocks to own amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, pointing to the company’s cash-flow improvement efforts and the benefit of stronger energy-market sentiment. Insider Monkey article on DK

A separate article highlighted Delek US as one of the better oil stocks to own amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, pointing to the company’s cash-flow improvement efforts and the benefit of stronger energy-market sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: One note from Zacks Research downgraded Delek US from strong-buy to hold, which introduces some caution and may limit upside despite the stronger earnings revisions. Zacks Research downgrade

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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