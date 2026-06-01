Easterly Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,957 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises approximately 0.9% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Equinix were worth $14,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $1,068.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,047.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $904.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $105.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,128.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.67 EPS. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Equinix from $894.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,128.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,143.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total transaction of $5,669,241.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 7,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,998,145.10. This trade represents a 41.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,086 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $966.20, for a total value of $1,049,293.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 19,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,912,398.80. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,769 shares of company stock worth $14,191,079. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Further Reading

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