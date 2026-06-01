Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $12.41 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,828 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,346 shares of company stock valued at $218,005. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $419.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $190.56 and a 12 month high of $430.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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