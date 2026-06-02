Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $912,000 Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,680 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 11,243 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $7,328,754,000 after buying an additional 665,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,310,827 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $6,555,961,000 after buying an additional 266,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,336,031,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,696,752 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,289,595,000 after buying an additional 381,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Oracle Stock Up 9.6%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $247.45 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $711.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.65 and a 200-day moving average of $177.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here