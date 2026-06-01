Easterly Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Easterly Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD - Free Report) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,910 shares of the company's stock after selling 809,123 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Americold Realty Trust worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 63.3% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,446 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 90.4% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore set a $17.00 price objective on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $14.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.0%

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $15.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 0.97. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $18.08.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.77 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 4.29%.Americold Realty Trust's revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Americold Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently -235.90%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients' cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world's largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

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