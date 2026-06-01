Easterly Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Easterly Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,973 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $188.06 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $189.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.28. The company has a market cap of $117.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.98, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $174.98 and a 12-month high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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