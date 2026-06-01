Easterly Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,551 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,352 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.0% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson reported updated Phase 1/1b data showing RYBREVANT plus LAZCLUZE delivered prolonged clinical benefit in atypical EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer, with median overall survival nearing 3.5 years. This strengthens the case for the company’s lung cancer pipeline. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson reported updated Phase 1/1b data showing delivered prolonged clinical benefit in atypical EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer, with median overall survival nearing 3.5 years. This strengthens the case for the company’s lung cancer pipeline. Positive Sentiment: New Phase 3 MajesTEC-9 data showed TECVAYLI improved progression-free and overall survival versus standard of care in relapsed multiple myeloma, reinforcing Johnson & Johnson’s momentum in blood-cancer treatments and expanding confidence in the drug’s earlier-line use. Article Title

New Phase 3 MajesTEC-9 data showed improved progression-free and overall survival versus standard of care in relapsed multiple myeloma, reinforcing Johnson & Johnson’s momentum in blood-cancer treatments and expanding confidence in the drug’s earlier-line use. Positive Sentiment: The FDA approved a label expansion for TREMFYA in psoriatic arthritis, adding evidence that it can help stop structural joint damage. That makes TREMFYA more differentiated in a large immunology market and may support future sales growth. Article Title

The FDA approved a label expansion for in psoriatic arthritis, adding evidence that it can help stop structural joint damage. That makes TREMFYA more differentiated in a large immunology market and may support future sales growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several analyst and market commentary pieces noted that JNJ has outperformed the Dow and that Wall Street sentiment remains moderately optimistic, but these were mostly retrospective and did not add new fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Several analyst and market commentary pieces noted that and that Wall Street sentiment remains moderately optimistic, but these were mostly retrospective and did not add new fundamental catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson also announced it will host its second-quarter earnings conference call on July 15, which is routine corporate communication rather than a price-moving event on its own. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson also announced it will host its on July 15, which is routine corporate communication rather than a price-moving event on its own. Negative Sentiment: Broader commentary highlighted that J&J still faces exposure from patent-loss pressure on older products, even though oncology growth and MedTech demand are helping offset it. This remains an overhang on the stock’s longer-term earnings mix. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Leerink Partners upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $225.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.07. The company has a market cap of $542.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $149.04 and a 52-week high of $251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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