Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases 26,464 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 227.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,082 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,464 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Molina Healthcare worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company's stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 713.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,172,000 after acquiring an additional 40,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,541,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH opened at $173.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 0.80. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $163.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1 year low of $121.06 and a 1 year high of $311.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,454,713.25. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,175 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,611. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $144.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $124.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $178.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

Further Reading

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