Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases 4,153 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,779 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe is seeing renewed buying ahead of its expected June 11 earnings release, with investors likely adjusting positions and leaning into a valuation rebound after a prolonged reset in software stocks. Adobe shares rise as investors position ahead of next earnings and lean into a valuation rebound

Adobe is seeing renewed buying ahead of its expected June 11 earnings release, with investors likely adjusting positions and leaning into a valuation rebound after a prolonged reset in software stocks. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Adobe’s AI strategy, including AI agents and Acrobat becoming more of an AI workspace, which supports the view that Adobe can adapt its products to new workflows and defend its enterprise software franchise. Adobe Acrobat Studio review: Acrobat becomes an AI workspace

Recent commentary highlighted Adobe’s AI strategy, including AI agents and Acrobat becoming more of an AI workspace, which supports the view that Adobe can adapt its products to new workflows and defend its enterprise software franchise. Positive Sentiment: Adobe Analytics was named a “Champion” in Info-Tech Research Group’s 2026 Digital Analytics Data Quadrant, reinforcing the strength of Adobe’s analytics and customer-experience products. Top Digital Analytics Platforms Named 2026 Champions in Info-Tech Research Group's Data Quadrant Report

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays cut Adobe from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. William Blair cut Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Dbs Bank cut Adobe from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Adobe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $338.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $259.21 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.13 and a 1-year high of $421.48. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $244.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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