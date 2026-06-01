Easterly Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,448 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 6,157 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.9% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $14,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $332.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Erste Group Bank reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $355.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $336.79 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.83 and a 52-week high of $391.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.53 and a 200-day moving average of $345.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is 70.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

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